Aberdeen hand Stephen Glass 'transfer war-chest' but doubts remain over move for Hibs man

Stephen Glass after the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium on May 12, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Already Celtic and Motherwell captains Scott Brown and Declan Gallagher are heading to the Granite City, joined by Livingston striker Jay-Emmanuel Thomas.

And Glass has several other reported targets across Scotland, including Jamie McGrath at St Mirren and Hibs’ Jackson Irvine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cormack says the Dons will be ‘very competitive’ in the market when compared to other SPFL salaries, in a bid to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

“We will have a strong budget again as will come out in our financials. It is really up to the manager how he wants to spend the wage bill that we have.

“We as a club will be very competitive wage wise. Our financial results versus clubs similar to us state that already," the chairman said in the Evening Express.

“What we are trying to do this year is take our significant wage bill and use it best we can use it.”

However although Glass has targeted Irvine, the Evening News understands the midfielder – heading out on international duty with Australia facing four World Cup qualifiers next month – is more likely to stay at Hibs if he remains on Scottish shores at all, next term.

Talks over a new deal have been continuing at Easter Road with the former Celtic and Ross County player who joined Jack Ross’ team on a short-term deal in January and a new offer remains on the table.

Clark Robertson, who previously spent a loan spell at Aberdeen, and Atlanta United’s Jamie Gurr are other players linked.