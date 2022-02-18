Jim Goodwin will now meet with Aberdeen officials for talks.

The Dons approached the Paisley club earlier this week and were rebuffed, with St Mirren wanting assurances over a compensation fee believed to be in the region of £250,000.

It is understood that the clubs have come to an agreement and Goodwin will now meet with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and sporting director Steve Gunn as negotiations continue.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Aberdeen read: “The club confirms it has been given permission by St Mirren FC to talk to its manager, Jim Goodwin, regarding the vacant managerial position.

Aberdeen parted company with Stephen Glass last weekend.

“We will make a formal announcement when the process to secure a new manager is complete.”

St Mirren also confirmed the news, saying: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have been approached by Aberdeen FC to speak to manager Jim Goodwin in relation to their managerial vacancy.”

Aberdeen sacked Stephen Glass on Sunday morning following the team’s exit from the Scottish Cup at the last-16 stage to Motherwell. Glass left the Dons ninth in cinch Premiership after a poor run of form, especially away from Pittodrie.

Goodwin, Jack Ross and Neil Lennon were named as the frontrunners for the position at the start of the week, but it appears the Irishman is set to take over at Aberdeen if talks continue in a positive manner.

Aberdeen are away at Motherwell on the league duty on Saturday, while St Mirren travel east to face Livingston.