Aberdeen given Leighton Clarkson Liverpool 'assurances' amidst speculation and Christian Ramirez interest

Liverpool have provided Aberdeen with “assurances” over the future of loan star Leighton Clarkson as Jim Goodwin revealed the midfielder is one of the best players he has worked with on a technical level.

The 21-year-old has impressed since joining from the English giants at the end of the summer transfer window. He has netted five goals across 19 appearances as he gains valuable first-team experience. Such performances have led to reported interest from clubs in England.

"Leighton's a very good player and he's obviously going to be attracting interest from clubs,” Goodwin said. “He's been a very consistent and high performer for us. He's scored some really important goals for us as well so it doesn't surprise me that there are teams down in England and abroad looking at him.

"We have had assurances from Liverpool. Liverpool are delighted with the progress he has made. He's played more senior football at Aberdeen than anywhere else. His game is continuing to develop. We are working really hard with him on the training pitch. Physically he needs to get stronger, he can get a bit quicker I think. Technically he's as good a player as I've ever worked with. He's been a pleasure around the place, settled in really well with the group and going off the conversations I’ve had with Leighton, he's really enjoying his time at Aberdeen and doesn't want that to come to an end.

"He's happy here, Liverpool are happy with him being here and we will continue to try to get the best out of him between now and the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, striker Christian Ramirez could depart this month with interest from MLS but he won’t leave before the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday. “The window is open for another couple of weeks and there is always going to be interest in good players,” Goodwin said. “We have got a number of players who want to play more regular first-team football. There is nothing happening as of now and nothing will definitely happen before Sunday. Whatever happens with any individuals after the game on Sunday we will cross that bridge. For the time being, yes, there probably is a bit of interest but nothing is done yet.”

