Aberdeen fans facing tickets scramble as Darvel confirm where Scottish Cup tie will be played

Darvel chairman John Gall says the club's tie against Aberdeen will be played at Recreation Park.

The West of Scotland outfit, who knocked out Montrose in the last round and landed the cinch Premiership giants in Monday night’s last 32 draw, could have explored the option of moving the tie away from their usual stadium, which only has a capacity of 2200. However, their chairman John Gall says they have no plans to change the venue, which will prompt a ticket scramble from thousands of travelling Aberdeen fans looking to watch the match.

Gall wrote on Twitter: “@darvelfc v @AberdeenFC. Wow and what a game for the locals. Romance of the cup and all that. Our ground holds 2200 with 60 seated and hospitality hold 18. Might be a sell-out but it will be played in Darvel. Yes we would make a lot more (If the tie was moved) but it’s the romance of the cup and why take the game out of Darvel when we have worked so get a licence to hold such a game.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Gall continued: “ During Covid, they gave us (a capacity of) 2,020, but I’ve since heard it’ll be more than that now – but we never thought we would need it this season! I’m not sure how many tickets Aberdeen will get. It might be as little as 500, I don’t know – because we want our fans there, but I’ve still got to give them a fair allocation.”