Aberdeen face further English Premier League interest as Brentford eye Celtic-linked Connor Barron and Liverpool circling

The Scotland under-21 was a star turn in the midfield for Scot Gemmil’s side during the recent 0-0 draw with Belgium and his form over the second half of the SPFL Premiership season has alerted Celtic and Belgian side Genk to his talents.

Now The Scottish Sun reports Brentford could be joining the queue of admirers in the 19-year-old who has two years on his current deal still to run at Pittodrie.

Barron spent the first half of the season on loan at Kelty Hearts, but impressed so much he made an almost instant impact after returning – stepping into the Dons midfield in February and keeping his place for the remainder of the season under Jim Goodwin.

Brentford are the second EPL eyeing up young stars in Goodwin’s side with Liverpool also keen on right-back Calvin Ramsay.