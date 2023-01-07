There can be no understating the important of Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ goals for Aberdeen as they finally got the better of stubborn St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

This thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory in the cinch Premiership eases a lot of the pressure on manager Jim Goodwin, who was staring at a six-game winless streak had the Cape Verdian not found the net. They remain on the coattails of third-placed Hearts, three points behind after the Jambos’ 1-1 draw at St Mirren, ahead of the two teams’ meeting at Tynecastle a week on Wednesday. Before that, they have the small matter of a date with Rangers at Hampden in the Viaplay Cup semi-final a week on Sunday. This result gives everyone at Aberdeen a shot in the arm ahead of two season-defining fixtures.

The grumbles around Pittodrie had just started to get noticeably louder before Duk’s first intervention. Aberdeen had largely dominated up until the 74th minute but had found St Johnstone a dogged opponent and when they did create chances, their misfiring striker Bojan Miovski let them down. But in Duk, they have a more dynamic forward, able to call upon a greater array of attacking attributes. St Johnstone, not for the first time, failed to deal with a long ball and Duk powered through to score. Ten minutes later he headed home a corner from Jonny Hayes to seal the win. Saints never looked like scoring one goal, let alone two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aberdeen fans that congregated inside Pittodrie on this cold winter’s afternoon were already buoyed by the return of former club captain Graeme Shinnie. Now 31, the Wigan loanee was thrust straight into the midfield to add more experience and composure. This was his 500th senior appearance. It took the Scotland cap 15 minutes to get into the game but after that he had a driving, galvanising effect on the team. That he completed almost the full match shows what good condition he is in. He will make a big difference to this team and when replaced in stoppage time by Connor Barron, the home crowd rose to applaud him off the pitch, and at full time he took the acclaim of the adoring Red Shed.

Aberdeen forward Duk is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring a brace in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

The first half belonged to Aberdeen. Duk had a goal correctly ruled out for offside by VAR. While he is flourishing, with eight goals to his name now, the same cannot be said of his strike partner Miovski. The North Macedonian has not scored since netting a penalty against Dundee United on November 12. He spurned three very presentable chances in the opening 45 minutes, being denied by goalkeeper Remi Matthews on every occasion, although sharper finishing for each would have brought a goal. His confidence looks low and he was hooked on the hour mark.

His profligacy did not end up costing Aberdeen, though. St Johnstone were deployed in a conservative 5-4-1 formation and never truly looked threatening. The returning Andy Considine, back at Pittodrie following 24 years at the club, was the pick of their defenders. But centre-half Liam Gordon in particular – subbed himself – looked susceptible under high balls and that proved their undoing for the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad