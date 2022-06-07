Aberdeen duo eyed by Liverpool and Celtic - with movement anticipated by end of week

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been watched by Celtic scouts.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, has been linked with a host of clubs for the best part of a year, but it appears Liverpool are going to win the race for the highly-regarded teenager.

There are reports that a £4million deal for Ramsay could be done by the weekend, with the Anfield club deeming him as a potential back-up for their normal right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Serie A club Bologna were expected to offer stiff competition for Ramsay, who made 33 appearances for the Dons last season, but it is understood Liverpool is his preferred destination.

Furthermore, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, 19, has emerged as a potential transfer target for Celtic.

Barron was watched by Celtic scouts while on Scotland Under-21 duty against Belgium on Sunday and he put in an excellent display.

Despite a disappointing season for Aberdeen, Barron impressed during the second part of the campaign after a successful loan period at Kelty Hearts.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has spoken of how highly he rates Barron, saying: “It’s important to remind ourselves Connor is 19 and has only had a handful of games in the first team. He is a big part of our plans.”

Aberdeen are also braced for the potential departure of Scotland internationalist Lewis Ferguson.