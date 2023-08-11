Aberdeen have signed New Zealand international defender James McGarry – with the promise of more new Pittodrie arrivals before the transfer window shuts.

The 25-year-old left-back joins from Central Coast Mariners for an undisclosed fee and becomes the Dons ninth summer signing after penning a three-year deal.

McGarry has previous experience of playing in Europe following a spell with Dutch side Willem II – where he earned his sole All Whites cap – and was part of the Mariners side that won the A-League Grand Final last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Barry Robson believes his latest recruit will prove an “excellent piece of business” and revealed that work is ongoing behind the scenes to secure more new signings before the window closes on September 1.

James McGarry (left) has signed for Aberdeen from Central Coast Mariners. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“The acquisition of James is an excellent piece of business by the club” said Robson. “He’s athletic, physically strong and has the winning mentality, all of which are important if you want to be a successful Aberdeen player.

“He becomes our ninth signing in what has been a busy summer and adds another piece of the jigsaw as we look to build a squad that can compete on both domestic and European fronts this season. That said, there is still some work do and I would expect some more signings before the end of the transfer window.”

McGarry, who recently became a father for the first time, admitted the opportunity to move to Scotland was one he could not turn down.

He said: “When I heard there was interest from Aberdeen, I knew it was something I wanted to explore. The manager explained what he is trying to build here, and it was something I was excited to be part of.