Aberdeen confirm exit of 15, first-team coach departs for family reasons, striker linked with Pittodrie move

Aberdeen have confirmed 15 players have left the club as well as first-team coach Liam Fox – but Barry Robson may be closing in on a striker signing.

The Dons have provided a squad update ahead of the summer with four first-team stars departing after the expiry of their contracts. Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy will all exit. Watkins and Kennedy were part of the squad which finished third this past season, while McLennan and Campbell spent time on loan with St Johnstone and Stevenage respectively.

The latter helped his loan side win promotion to League One. He offered a goodbye on social media after a long period as an Aberdeen player,

“Would like to thank everyone at Aberdeen and the academy for looking after me from the age of 8,” Campbell said. “It was a dream come true to play for my boyhood club and will forever be a supporter of the club. Stand Free and all the best for the future.”

Aberdeen also confirmed youngsters Mason Hancock, Timi Fatona and Blessing Oluyemi will exit and loan players Liam Scales, Mattie Pollock, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Hayden Coulson, Jay Gorter, Dilan Markanday and Patrik Myslovič will return to their parent clubs.

First-team coach Liam Fox’s time at the club has also ended, the club confirming “family circumstances have prevented him from relocating to Aberdeen on a more permanent basis”. The process has begun to appoint a replacement..

“I’d like to thank every player, and Liam, for their efforts during their time at the club,” Dons boss Barry Robson said. “They leave us with our best wishes for the future. We are still having positive discussions with some of the loan players who are departing about the possibility of returning for next season. We’ll see how those progress over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen could be about to sign striker Ester Sokler. According to the Daily Record, the club have agreed a six-figure fee with the player’s club, Slovenian side NK Radomlje. The 24-year-old hit ten goals in 30 top-flight appearances this season. He could be the second summer signing after Nicky Devlin.