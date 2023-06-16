Aberdeen complete third summer signing as Barry Robson hails capture of 'striker we were searching for'

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Slovenian striker Ester Sokler from NK Radomlje for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal and will officially become an Dons player subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process, following the award of a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) on Thursday.

The former Slovenia Under-21 international is Barry Robson’s third signing of the summer – following on from the captures of Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson – as the Dons boss continues to build his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ester, who started his career with NK Krško before a spell at NK Brežice 1919, joined NK Radomlje last summer where he netted 10 times in 30 games in 2022/23, helping the side to a seventh-place finish in the PrvaLiga.

“Ester is a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success here and he further strengthens our attacking options for next season,” manager Robson said.

“He fits the profile of striker we were searching for, someone who can continue to develop in the correct environment and is another good example of our overall recruitment strategy, looking further afield for players who we believe can make a positive impact here.

“We hope he will make as smooth a transition as Rama [Ylber Ramadani}, Bojan [Miovski] and Duk have since they joined the club, and we look forward to working with Ester.”