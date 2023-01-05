Aberdeen complete double signing as Graeme Shinnie joined by Slovakian U21 international at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have bolstered their midfield with a double signing after securing the return of former club captain Graeme Shinnie and Slovakian Under-21 international Patrik Myslovič.

Graeme Shinnie has rejoined Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Both players have arrived on loan with Shinnie moving from Wigan Athletic until the the end of the season while Myslovič joins from MSK Zilina with the Dons retaining an exclusive option to buy the player on a permanent basis this summer.

Shinnie spent four years at Pittodrie after joining from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 and played in three cup finals before completing a move to Derby County at the end of the 2018-19 season. Now 31, he returns having made 104 appearances in the English Championship.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “Graeme is a player who knows the club well, he is aware of the level of expectation here and despite being away from Pittodrie for a few years he obviously still has close connections with the place and a number of the staff.

“He has great leadership qualities and will bring a wealth of experience to the squad. We look forward to working with him in the coming months.”

Myslovič made his senior debut at 16-years-old and has played over 100 senior top-flight games for Zilina as well as captaining the side.

Goodwin added: “Patrik is a player who Darren Mowbray and I have long admired, and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get this deal over the line for a few months.

