Aberdeen are close to signing Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan until the end of the season, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Jay Gorter's last match for Ajax was against PSV, when he conceded five goals.

Dutch ESPN is reporting that Gorter will undergo a medical with the Dons imminently to seal a move to the cinch Premiership outfit, who sacked their manager Jim Goodwin on Saturday following the 6-0 defeat by Hibs. Aberdeen are in the market for a new goalkeeper after their No 1 this season Kelle Roos suffered a tear in his thigh muscle earlier this month, with the ex-Derby stopper expected to be sidelined for some weeks yet. The experienced Joe Lewis has deputised for Roos since, but has conceded 12 goals in three defeats, with only youngster Tom Ritchie as competition.

Gorter is now fourth choice at the Eredivisie outfit, behind Remko Pasveer, new signing Geronimo Rulli and veteran keeper Maarten Stekelenburg. The 22-year-old has not played a first-team match since conceding five goals in a 5-3 Super Cup final defeat by PSV back in July, when he was fiercely criticised for his performance and part in two of the goals conceded.

A product of Ajax’s youth academy, Gorter made his senior debut for Go Ahead Eagles in 2019, helping them win promotion back to the top flight, before moving back to Amsterdam in the summer of 2021. Standing a 6ft 3in, he has a similar sweeper-keeper style to Roos and is contracted to Ajax until the summer of 2025.