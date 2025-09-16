Aberdeen chief to depart and interim appointed as search to fill 'vitally important role' underway

Director of football steps down after quarter of century with club

Steven Gunn is standing down as Aberdeen director of football after more than 25 years with the club.

Gunn will depart his role next month after working his way up through various positions at Pittodrie since joining as a football assistant in June 2000, later becoming director of football operations and culminating in his promotion to director of football in May 2021.

The search for Gunn's successor is underway with director David Lawrie - a former Dons player in the early 1980s, who has since held senior roles at FC Nordsjælland and MLS side San Diego FC - set to take on the role of interim director of football until a permanent appointment is made.

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn (left), with chairman Dave Cormack (centre) and chief executive Alan Burrows after the Scottish Cup final win over Celtic at Hampden in May. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Confirming his decision, Gunn stated: “In the aftermath of the Cup win in May, I spent a lot of time thinking about my journey with Aberdeen and what the future might hold. I believe now is the right moment to seek a new challenge in my career.

“I’ve been with the club for over a quarter of a century and was incredibly proud to be appointed Director of Football in 2021. Looking back, I’ll always cherish moments such as the Cup wins in 2014 and last May, competing regularly in Europe with group stage football on three occasions, and finishing second and third in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m also proud of the player trading model we have built, which has brought significant success in recent years.

“But I recognise that both the club and I will benefit from a fresh approach. When I spoke with Dave Cormack and Alan Burrows in the summer, we agreed this was the right time. At the same time, I was happy to stay on to lead the club through the summer transfer window and help ensure a smooth transition before a successor is appointed.

“It has been a great honour to serve Aberdeen FC for so many years. I am deeply proud of the club we have built and what we have achieved together, and I wish everyone connected with the club every success for the future.”

‘Thorough recruitment process’

Gunn’s impending departures comes as Aberdeen currently sit bottom of the William Hill Premiership, with one point after five games. Chairman Dave Cormack thanked Gunn for his service and promised a "thorough recruitment process" to find his permanent replacement.

“It goes without saying that we are hugely grateful to Steven for his unparalleled commitment and contribution to Aberdeen FC over so many years," Cormack said.

“He has been on an extraordinary journey with the club and can be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved. We have shared some wonderful memories together, both on and off the pitch.

“Steven and his family will always be welcome at Pittodrie, and we have no doubt he will go on to enjoy great success in the next stage of his career.