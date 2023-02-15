Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack in 'high level of interest' manager update, new favourite, timeline, Burrows role

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed there has been a “high level of interest” in the vacant managerial position at Pittodrie but no appointment is imminent.

The Dons parted company with Jim Goodwin at the end of January following a disastrous run of results which included 5-0 and 6-0 defeats in the Capital to Hearts and Hibs respectively, as well as a 1-0 loss to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup. He lasted less than a year in charge having replaced Stephen Glass 12 months ago.

There has been confirmed interest in the job from former Hibs boss John Hughes as well as Dwight Yorke, a Champions League winner with Manchester United. There were also reports that former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder turned down the post after contact.

In a statement to the club's fans Cormack admitted there has been some "unfounded speculation” as well as plenty of interest. He also confirmed Barry Robson will remain in interim charge for the time being and the club’s new chief executive Alan Burrows will be involved in the appointment when he starts his post at the end of the month.

“Aberdeen FC’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out,” Cormack said. “There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation. It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a short-list before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on 27th February, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient. In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”

The current favourite for the position, according to bookmakers, is experienced Dutch manager Ruud Brood. The 60-year-old was last in charge of ADO Den Haag but has also had spells with NEC, NAC, RKC Waalwijk, Heracles and Roda JC, winning the Dutch second tier with NEC and RKC. Brood also had a three-year stint as assistant manager to Phillip Cocu with PSV, one of the country's big three.