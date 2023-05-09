All Sections
Aberdeen chairman reveals plans for 'busy summer', Bojan Miovski and Duk situation and Liam Fox future

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the club are preparing for a “busy summer” with the hope of planning for at least eight games in European competition.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 9th May 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:18 BST
 Comment

The Dons have a five-point lead over Hearts in third with four games to go. Providing they see out the season in such a position and Celtic defeat Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final they will be ensured of group stage football, whether it be in the Europa League or Conference League.

Cormack, who is getting back to being fighting fit following recent open-cardiac surgery, revealed part of the reason for the confirmation of contract extensions for Barry Robson and Steve Agnew prior to the end of the season was for clarity going into what could be a pivotal summer transfer window.

“It’s going to be a busy summer and one of the reasons we wanted to appoint Barry and Steve when we did – and we’ll sort out Liam Fox’s contract in due course as well – was to get ahead of the curve on recruitment,” he told RedTV. “That’s well underway and there are conversations we can’t talk about, but we’re working behind the scenes on getting the squad in place for next season.”

Duk and Bojan Miovski have been linked with moves away after both have enjoyed brilliant first seasons in the red of Aberdeen. The club are keen to hold onto both.

"There’s no pressure on us to sell any player – it has to be right for the club and for the player as well," Cormack said. “A lot of people talk about Miovski and Duk, there’s no pressure to sell. Why would we want these guys to move if we’re playing in Europe next season where the prize money in Europe could be as significant as selling players.

“Which is why Alan Burrows (chief executive) said we’d be really hard to deal with, there’s no way we’re letting players move on unless we have players lined up or coming through to replace them. At the end of the day we want to win trophies, our aspiration is to go as far in the cups each year and similarly in the league.”

Transfer speculation has surrounded Aberdeen duo Duk and Bojan Miovski. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Transfer speculation has surrounded Aberdeen duo Duk and Bojan Miovski. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
