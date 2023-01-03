Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart opens up on racial abuse as 'contact' between player and perpetrator revealed

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has chosen not to engage with the individual accused of racially abusing him after the culprit got in touch but failed to offer an apology.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart

The 30-year-old came in for personal criticism on social media after he was sent off in the Christmas Eve defeat away to St Mirren, with one comment describing him as a “baboon”.

Stewart called it out at the time, stating that he would “not take racist abuse lightly”, and was backed by a club statement that condemned the actions before launching an investigation. After Monday’s goalless draw with Ross County, manager Jim Goodwin said there had subsequently been “contact” between the player and the perpetrator. But Stewart revealed that it had been a one-way dialogue, with the individual getting in touch but not apologising for his comment.

The defender has chosen not to reply believing the matter was dealt with but said he “can’t fault uneducated people”. And he also said that the racist abuse – the first he has suffered in his career – would not stop him from posting on social media in future.

“It is the first time I have had to deal with something like this,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it knocked me although it did give me perspective. At the same time, the support from the club has been excellent and as far as I am concerned it has been dealt with. I can’t fault uneducated people but the club took it into their own hands and dealt with it correctly so I am happy with that.”

Asked if he had received an apology, the former Wycombe Wanderers player added: “Not as yet. I haven’t been in contact with him. To be fair, he did message me on social media but I have refused to reply. What is done is done and there is no need for me and him to speak. Don’t get me wrong, I am not too sucked into social media. I pick and choose when I want to be on it and when I don’t want to be on it. I don’t always read comments or interact fully on it. It is just about people understanding me a bit more. Whether you do or not is up to you. But this won’t stop me.”

Stewart conceded it had been a trying week with the red card, followed by a suspension that saw him miss the Kilmarnock defeat plus the racist abuse. “As captain and from my own individual standards [getting sent off] was poor,” he admitted. “I don’t really get red cards. The one thing about me is that I won’t hide or shy away from the fact that I knew it was a mistake and I let the team down on the day. I will come back stronger.”

