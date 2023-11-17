The Dons have issued refunds and apologised to fans over the Hampden ticket mix-up

Aberdeen blamed 'human error' for a Viaplay Cup final ticket mix-up that allowed Rangers fans to claim they had purchased seats in the Dons end at Hampden. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have cancelled and refunded a number of Viaplay Cup final tickets following claims that Rangers fans had purchased them.

The Dons put tickets on general sale earlier this week which resulted in an initial 17,000 allocation being sold out in a matter of hours, with the remaining 2500 tickets yet to made available.

The Pittodrie club apologised for failing to limit sales to loyalty points holders and launched an investigation after a several mischievous Rangers fans claimed on social media that they had been able to buy tickets in the Aberdeen end.

Now the Dons have admitted that “a human error” was made during the ticketing process which allowed supporters with no purchase history to acquire cup final tickets, resulting in a number of tickets being cancelled.

A club statement issued on Friday read: “Following our communication on Wednesday morning, we wish to further alleviate any concerns Dons fans may have about the ticketing process for the Viaplay Cup Final.

“Firstly, we apologise for any undue frustration or panic the general sale period may have caused. We understand this is a hugely important match for all our supporters who are keen to see their team play in a national cup final for the first time in five years.

“When determining arrangements for this match our experienced ticketing staff planned the process with the intention of trying to allow larger groups and families to sit together at the Cup Final.

“With hindsight, we should have created additional tiers to the sales process before going on general sale, and not doing so, has caused unneeded anxiety for our loyal fans. We are very sorry for this error.

“We have standard protocols in place for high-demand fixtures to prevent non-Aberdeen fans from purchasing in the designated Aberdeen fans’ sections. However, due to an unfortunate human error in our ticket office, an element of these protocols was missed on this occasion.

“As soon as we became aware of the issue, we worked quickly to rectify the problem with the ticketing team investigating all transactions purchased after 5pm on Tuesday.

“We have stringently checked all purchases made during this window to ensure they are compliant with our normal purchasing criteria, which includes a significant buying history.

“The small number of the ticket purchases, which did not meet these standard protocols, are being deactivated and refunded with immediate effect.

“Over and above that, we have been in dialogue with the SPFL and await the final number of additional tickets we get which will take us up to approximately 19,500 in total.

“When we receive these, the ticket office team will work to ensure all those who have registered for the waiting list, and meet the criteria, are given priority (based on Priority Points) to purchase both the small amount that will be relisted, and the approximate 2,500 South Stand Upper tickets to be provided.

“Once again, we sincerely apologise to our fantastic supporters who have backed the team in huge numbers this season.