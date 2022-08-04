Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin speaks on Jamie McGrath, David Bates, signings, Connor Barron injury

The Irish international joined the Tannadice side on loan from Wigan Athletic during the week.

It was expected the midfielder would make the move to Dons having played under Goodwin at St Mirren. The club’s chairman Dave Cormack took to social media hinting they rejected a move for the player due to Wigan's demands.

“I think he’s well suited to the Scottish Premiership, I told him that before he went to Wigan," Goodwin said. “Unfortunately for Jamie, that move to didn’t quite pan out how he would’ve liked.

“I think it is a fantastic move for both him and for Dundee United.

“We’ve got other targets, it’s as simple as that. I wish Jamie nothing but success at Dundee United.”

Aberdeen have signed Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris on a four-year deal ahead of Saturday's match with St Mirren.

Liam Scales will come back into the team having missed the opening weekend defeat to Celtic but Connor Barron is still “probably another three weeks” away from returning from a knee injury.

Jim Goodwin won't get the chance to work with Jamie McGrath this season after the Irishman joined Dundee United. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goodwin, meanwhile, revealed there's “nothing” to report with David Bates, who remains part of his squad.

“If one of the players comes to me and suggests that he’s got an opportunity to go and play regularly somewhere else then I’m not going to stand in anybody’s way,” he said.