Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin relishing 'different' transfer approach as Dons invest £1m in squad

The Dons confirmed the signing of Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal on Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old is the fifth summer addition following the arrivals of Ylber Ramadani, Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales.

The Scotsman understands Miovski’s signing takes Aberdeen's summer spending to around £1million as Goodwin overhauls a squad which finished tenth in the Premiership.

For the Irishman, the resources at Pittodrie are the best he has experienced as a manager and he admits it is “different".

"We knew how important this transfer window was going to be and we knew with the turnover of players that we’ve had and the amount of players we’ve let go that we were going to have to be busy,” he said.

“The support from Steven Gunn, Darren Mowbray, the chairman and his board of directors, they’ve given us the finances and the budget to go and sign this level of player.

“It is a big investment but we believe that this is the type of player that we need and one that could become a very sellable asset for Aberdeen in the future.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been busy in the transfer window. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I haven’t been used to it in the past, having this kind of money to go and actually pay transfer fees for players. Normally we would be looking in the free-agent market.

“When you’re actually trying to sign players who are already contracted to clubs, there’s quite a lengthy negotiation process that needs to go on, to get a transfer fee agreed, to get personal terms agreed with the player and the agent.

“With Brexit, we’ve got quite a lengthy visa process to go through now as well.”

Following the record sale of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool, Goodwin praised the board for reinvesting in the squad and the “calculated process" undertaken to land signings.

“Ramadani, Richardson and Miovski were all under contract,” he said. “These negotiations take time but we believe they’re worth waiting for.

“We don’t want to be rushing into deals then finding out three months down the line that we’ve made mistakes.