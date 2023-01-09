Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pinpoints signings who have 'exceeded expectations' and rates club's recruitment

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes the club did "some great recruitment” in the summer as he named two signings who have “exceeded expectations”.

The Dons rebuilt the squad after a torrid 2021/22 campaign which saw the club finish tenth, their lowest position since 2004. Eleven players were signed with a number of the additions making a positive impact, becoming fans’ favourites.

“I think we did some great recruitment in the summer, a number of players have been outstanding,” Goodwin said. “Some of them have exceeded expectations, the likes of Duk and [Bojan] Miovski. Scales I knew what I was getting with him. Hayden Coulson has been very consistent. [Ylber] Ramadani, obviously, has been brilliant.

"There have been one or two new signings who have maybe taken a bit longer to settle in which is natural with younger players, it takes time to adapt to different coaching methods, different styles of play. That's natural across the board with any club when you do the volume of signings we made. It's very unusual for 100 per cent of them to hit the ground running but we've signed a number of younger players who have got good potential and with hard work on the training ground will develop and become the type of player they can be.”

Grame Shinnie returned to the club on loan this month, while Aberdeen have also added Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovič to increase competition which Goodwin believes is “healthy” and will help with standards. “We are a big club with big expectations and in order to fulfil the expectations we have players capable of helping us achieve those things,” he added.