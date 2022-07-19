Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin on training ground plans, Duk debut and transfers

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin addresses his players during a water break. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

The Dons have recorded three clean sheets to start the campaign – halfway to last season’s total – but, coming up against three part-time opponents, much of the focus has been on the attacking side.

That was evident against the Binos at Forthbank as the team scored all their goals in the first half with Vicente Besuijen grabbing a brace and Christian Ramirez, Matty Kennedy and Ross McCrorie also finding the net.

"I'm really pleased,” Goodwin said. “I thought the opening 45 minutes was brilliant to be honest. It was a professional approach with a good urgency and tempo in the build-up play in the top end of the pitch.

"I'm a little bit disappointed in the second 45 minutes that we didn’t manage to score another two or three goals, although we hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions. I think it was only natural that the tempo of the game decreased a little bit.

"There was some really good movement up front.

"We haven't spent a lot of time talking about the defensive side of things because we felt the games we have played would pan out as they have.

"But we are going to work more on the defensive shape ahead of the Raith game and the build-up to the Celtic game.

"It's been all about the attacking play in the last few weeks, the different rotations, third-man runs, the build-up has been brilliant. Long may that continue."

Goodwin is hopeful of adding more depth to his squad ahead of the Celtic game on July 31 and he admits he is “greedy” in wanting more attacking options.

Recent addition Duk made his debut as a half-time substitute.

"He's had three training sessions in three weeks," Goodwin said. He's a mile off it fitness wise but we knew that when we brought him in.