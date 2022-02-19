The 40-year-old leaves his position at St Mirren to move to Pittodrie and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Dons.

Goodwin will be joined at Aberdeen by Lee Sharp, his assistant in Paisley, and he will take charge of this afternoon’s cinch Premiership encounter away at Motherwell.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen sacked Stephen Glass a week ago following their Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell and a poor run of league form that leaves them in the bottom six in the league and facing a fight for European football next term.

Jim Goodwin is the new manager of Aberdeen.

Chairman Dave Cormack and sporting director Steve Gunn drew up a shortlist of candidates earlier in the week and moved to agree compensation with St Mirren once they identified Goodwin as the individual they wanted.

Goodwin leaves St Mirren after two-and-a-half years in charge of the club, having moved to the Buddies from Alloa in the summer of 2019.

“I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at this great football club,” said Goodwin.

“I would like to thank the Board for putting their trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith they have shown in me.

“The opportunity to work at one of the biggest club’s in the country is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Not only does Aberdeen FC have a great history and fan base, but it also has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own. You only need to see the level of investment made at Cormack Park to realise that.

“I can guarantee everyone connected to Aberdeen FC that I will give my all on a daily basis to ensure the club has the success it so richly craves and deserves.”

Cormack added: “Jim is a young, successful manager who is ambitious and relishing the opportunity to bring success to the club.