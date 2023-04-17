Aberdeen appeal Graeme Shinnie ban ahead of Rangers match but told 'they'll lose deposit'

The Dons skipper was sent off in stoppage time of the 1-0 cinch Premiership win in Dingwall for his sliding challenge on County defender Jack Baldwin. Referee Euan Anderson dismissed the 31-year-old after looking at the pitchside monitor at the behest of the VAR. Shinnie, on loan from Wigan, was also sent off against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park two weeks ago and could miss up to three matches if his suspension is confirmed, the first of which being the final Premiership match before the league splits against Rangers on Sunday afternoon.
A statement on Aberdeen’s official Twitter account read: “The club this morning confirms it has appealed the red card shown to Graeme Shinnie during Friday night’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County. A further update will be provided once we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal.”
Despite the appeal, former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes the suspension for Aberdeen will stand. “I think they will lose their deposit,” Gallagher said on Sky Sports. “For me, it’s a red card. Why they go across to the VAR is the point of contact, it’s high up the shin with the studs. That’s what I’d base the reason on. He knows the player is in front of him, he’s come in at speed.”