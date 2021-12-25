Aberdeen and Dundee get squad boosts - but Scott Brown situation remains unclear

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown missed the midweek defeat by Hibs.

Ross McCrorie comes back from suspension, but skipper Scott Brown is a doubt after missing the midweek defeat by Hibs through illness. Calvin Ramsay made a half-time comeback from injury at Easter Road, however Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy are still out along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney returns from suspension and manager James McPake hopes his fitness issues will ease with Jordan Marshall potentially returning. Charlie Adam is likely to remain out alongside long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan. Jason Cummings' availability is unclear after the striker was ruled out of last weekend's defeat by Hearts following a night out.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aberdeen L W W W L; Dundee W L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen) 8; Jason Cummings (Dundee) 6

Match odds: H 6-10 D 27-10 A 24-5