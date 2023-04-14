The story of Aberdeen FC’s remarkable run in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup, guided by Sir Alex Ferguson, which ended in a final victory against Real Madrid will be told in a new BBC Scotland documentary.

The hour-long film - Aberdeen ’83: Once in a Lifetime - features interviews from many involved in the success including Sir Alex himself, captain Willie Miller, and other members of the team such as Alex McLeish and Gordon Strachan.

Produced by Fever Media and Motif Pictures for BBC Scotland the story is not just one of footballing success, but one of brotherhood and the drive that greatness requires.

As well as insight from those involved, the documentary also gives a voice to the fans who followed the team around Europe including to Gothenburg for the final, where the underdogs wrote history in Scottish and European football.

David Harron, executive producer, BBC Scotland, said: ‘This was a seminal moment in the history of Scottish club football. Sir Alex Ferguson built Aberdeen into a formidable force in the domestic competitions before taking on Europe. His reflections on the campaign are among the many highlights in this archive-rich celebration of an unparalleled triumph for the club.

‘It’s fascinating to hear the inside track from a squad that was packed full of great players while fans who followed the team throughout the season also share their recollections of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’

James Craggs, the film's director said: ‘This has been one of the most satisfying stories we’ve told to date. We knew it was one of football’s most incredible stories, but didn’t realise quite how much until we spoke with Sir Alex, Archie Knox and the players. Aberdeen FC achieving what they did under Sir Alex will never happen again and that story makes this film one of our proudest yet.’