Aaron Hickey reveals all on Cristiano Ronaldo shoulder charge that went viral

Whatever the stellar names on the Spain team-sheet come Tuesday evening, none is likely to daunt Aaron Hickey. Not after his meme-inspiring dunt on Cristiano Ronaldo that announced the 20-year-old’s arrival in the English Premier League.

Hickey adapts quickly to his circumstances. As demonstrated in how he has slotted into the right-wing back role for the national team – where he excelled in the 3-0 success against Cyprus as Scotland made the desired start to their bid for a place in the Euro 2024 finals. And when it comes to desired starts, the former Hearts defender produced just that following his summer move to Brentford from Bologna, in a £14million move. The player’s first competitive home outing found him pitted against Ronaldo and Manchester United but that was an occasion in which one of the takeaway’s from a remarkable 4-0 victory was Hickey taking out football’s ultimate celebrity with a thunderous shoulder charge that sent him spinning to the turf. In that moment, you would never have known that facing performers with such monumental reputations can cause the Scotland international’s pulse to quicken.

“Sometimes you get a little bit nervous when you are up against wingers you have seen as a kid,” Hickey said. “It seems a bit mental but I try just to get on with it and treat it as just another game. When I was younger it was when I faced Celtic and Rangers and now it is Premier League wingers. But then I had that game against Ronaldo at the start of the season and once it kicked off the nerves disappeared. People are always bringing up the challenge on him …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All my pals kept sending me clips of the tackle and saying it was brilliant. I guess you can’t really respect reputations too much. It’s a game of football and you have got to do what you have to do. I just saw out of the corner of my eye that it was him [Ronaldo]. After it I went over to see if he was alright. He is the biggest star I’ve faced and it was an amazing experience.”

Aaron Hickey trains for Scotland.

Hickey’s career has blossomed because of his willingness to embrace the sort of experiences that would be body-swerved by many a teenager. The unassuming full-back is rightly chuffed at the fortitude he exhibited in making a success of his sojourn to Italy. Following on from Liam Henderson taking a leap of faith, Hickey’s form in Serie A after departing Tynecastle has appeared to have created a trend with Lewis Ferguson now achieving cult status at old club and Josh Doig, at Verona, continuing to create a new appreciation of Scottish players..