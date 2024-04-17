Aaron Hickey ready to 'give it a real go' to make Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Scotland's Aaron Hickey in action during the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain in Seville in October.

Aaron Hickey has not given up hope of making the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 and is determined to "give it a real go" to be fit in time for the tournament kicking off in less than two months time.

That is according to club colleague Steven Pressley, the head of player development at Brentford, who revealed that the 21-year-old is making good progress in his return from injury.

Hickey has not kicked a ball since rupturing his hamstring against Chelsea in October then suffering a setback during his rehabilition that meant an operation was required in February.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank expressed doubts that Hickey would play again before the end of the Premier League season, putting his hopes of playing at Euro 2024 in doubt.

With Nathan Patterson also suffering a potentially “serious” hamstring injury in Everton's 6-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday, it leaves Scotland head coach Steve Clarke facing the prospect of being without his two first-choice right-backs in Germany.

However, Pressley, has provided a more positive update on Hickey after catching up with his fellow former Hearts player at the Bees training ground earlier this week.

“I had a cup of coffee in the canteen with him and he said he’s going to give this a real go – he’s making good progress,” said the former Scotland centre-back.

“I said to him, ‘Aaron, my advice is this; from my own career, one of the lessons I learned is that when you’re a young player and opportunities like this arise, you always think there’s going to be plenty more in your career’.

“Landscapes change very quickly and careers change very quickly and this might be your only opportunity to play in a major tournament’. Now I hope for Scotland and for Aaron Hickey it’s one of many, but you just never know.

“I really hope – with recent news about Patterson as well – it would be a big plus for Scotland (if he was fit) because Aaron really is an outstanding player. He is a player I think could go on to the next level. I think he could play at the top.”

