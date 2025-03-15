Las Palmas teammate McKenna tips McBurnie to have Scotland future

Forgotten Scotland striker Oli McBurnie “would love” to earn a recall into the international set-up after more than four years in the wilderness, according to his clubmate Scott McKenna.

McBurnie, who is currently playing in the top flight of Spanish football with Las Palmas, has not featured for Scotland since November 2020, when he scored a penalty against Serbia in the shoot-out to help Steve Clarke’s men reached the delayed Euro 2020 Championships.

Since then, McBurnie has been affected by injuries and last summer left Sheffield United for a new challenge in La Liga. The 28-year-old, who has been capped 16 times by Scotland, came off the bench to help the Canary Islanders fight back to draw 2-2 with Alaves on Friday night.

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is now playing his football with Las Palmas in La Liga. | Getty Images

McBurnie is yet to score for Las Palmas in 24 league appearances, most of which have come from the bench. He has found his path to the first team blocked by the excellent form of ex-Rangers striker Fabio Silva, who has netted eight times in 20 appearances on loan from Wolves.

McBurnie was once again absent from Clarke’s squad for the Nations League A two-legged relegation play-off against Greece next week, with Che Adams, Tommy Conway, Kevin Nisbet and uncapped teenager James Wilson picked as the strikers.

McKenna has watched McBurnie at close quarters this season and believes that the player who once had a reputation as a combustible character has matured since moving to Spain and starting a family.

"Oli would love to get back into the Scotland squad,” said McKenna. "For me, it's a different Oli from before. He's a lot calmer. He has a young family now.

"Minutes have been difficult for him with Fabio Silva doing so well and scoring goals. But his performances have been good, he's had five or six assists and all that's missing is the goals.

"If the goals come, people will take note - but it's ultimately down to the manager. He is a completely different character from before."

McKenna himself is also maturing into an accomplished centre-half, having taken the plunge to move to Spain. Las Palmas are currently second bottom of the league and fighting relegation, but have also posted a win over Barcelona and drawn with Real Madrid. The 28-year-old, who has 39 caps for Scotland, is a mainstay of the squad now and is enjoying a change of scene in Gran Canaria.

"Our season has been indifferent,” explained McKenna. "Our results against Real Madrid and Barcelona are the ones that stand out. It was a big part of me coming to this league, the opportunity to play against top teams in top stadiums.

"We went our first nine games without winning then won six of the next nine. We then went ten without a win again. It's been very much up and down but those games against Real and Barcelona showed we are capable of and we need to replicate that.

Scott McKenna is enjoying a change of scene in La Liga. | Getty Images

"I had played against Robert Lewandowski at international level before the Barca game. When you're at a team in the lower half of the league, it's not so much about individuals. It's more about getting your team round about you.

"A big part for me has been the language barrier. I try to organise players round me but it's not as quick and you to be smarter. It's been a big learning curve trying to communicate and get help when you're playing against the top teams. But it's been absolutely fantastic and hopefully we can stay in this league for another couple of years.

"I'd say I'm a better player for it. It's a completely different style of play. Teams like to dominate the ball. In the Premier League, it's all-action and non-stop. The pace can be a bit slower here at times.