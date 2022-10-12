'A bit steep': Neil Lennon smiles at Omonia-Man Utd odds poser as he and another ex-Celt prepare for Old Trafford

Neil Lennon is currently in charge of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Last week the Cypriot side stunned Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils by taking a first-half lead at the rocking GSP Stadium as Karim Ansarifard struck a dream opener.

But Omonia would not celebrate a famous win as Marcus Rashford’s brace and a strike from Anthony Martial set up a comeback victory that ended 3-2 thanks to Nikolas Panayiotou’s late goal.

Around 4,500 fans are making the trip to Old Trafford for a Group E encounter that sees the visitors priced by some bookmakers at 40-1 to win.

“A bit steep,” Lennon said with a smile when those odds were to put him.

“Everyone is going to have to play brilliantly, at the top of their game. We’re going to have to keep the ball better than we did in the first 30 minutes of the game.

“We only really started to look like ourselves when we scored and then Manchester United looked a little bit rattled.

“The introduction of Martial and Rashford gave them fresh impetus and there’s nothing you can do about that, really.

“Look, we are going to have to hang in there for periods, we are going to have to suffer.

“Our goalkeeper (Fabiano) who played very well last week is not playing because of injury but hopefully our goalkeeper tomorrow has an inspired game.

“That’s what you have to do. You have to be disciplined, you have to be concentrated, you have to take risks at times on the ball.

“You have to have good set plays because that’s always an avenue to score. It’s a big ask but it’s not insurmountable.”

Manchester City youth product Brandon Barker started the first leg, as did Wales international Adam Matthews, who joined the Cypriot Cup winners in the summer following the expiration of his deal at Charlton.

“Obviously being from the UK it’s a big occasion for me,” right-back Matthews said. “I’ve got family and friends coming to watch so it’s a good day for them as well.

“When I signed for Omonia, obviously the chance of playing in the Europa League was a big pull, obviously knowing the gaffer as well. I didn’t take much convincing.