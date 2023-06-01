8 interesting Premiership stars who are free agents including popular Rangers, Hearts and Hibs aces, where next

Scottish Premiership clubs have been revealed the players who are either being released or moving on following the expiry of their deals. The Scotsman casts its eye over some of the more interesting top-flight stars who are or are set to be free agents this summer and what the future holds for them.

Ian Harkes

There was a feeling the American was set to move on last summer with other options on the table but he eventually penned a new one-year deal at the end of June after the club “worked hard” to get it over the line. Given the right environment on the pitch, he is someone who can contribute in the final third. But during his time at Tannadice he hasn't managed to be the consistent performer, whether it be goals or assists, enough, not managing to score more than three in a campaign. Hindered, at times, by being asked to play deeper.. A strong runner, he is better higher up the pitch, whether it is centrally or from the right. There would be a number of mid-table Premiership clubs who would see him as a positive addition.

Kevin Dabrowski

The Polish goalkeeper has moved on from Hibs after six-and-half-years and five loan spells. The 24-year-old impressed as he worked his way up the leagues when on loan, the latest being half a season with Queen of the South. Despite a handful of first-team appearances at Easter Road he never managed to get a regular spell as No.1. Any Championship side looking for a goalkeeper shouldn’t look any further than Dabrowski.

Gary Mackay-Steven

What next for the former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic winger? He has not played since October due to a fractured foot but even before then it appeared he would be a squad player at Hearts. Since returning to Scotland from MLS, he has not looked like the attacker who left. Someone who could be inconsistent but provide moments during games where he would excite and enthral, gets bums off seats and terrorise full-backs with pace or skills. That incredibly fun attacker was seldom seen in the maroon and white. Now 32 and coming off a long-term injury it is not an ideal situation to be in but he has enough on his CV to convince clubs to come in for him. St Johnstone need attacking width, while Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes signed him for Aberdeen.

Jack Fitzwater

The centre-back is much improved from the defender which first arrived at Livingston in 2020. He has more than 100 games under his belt for a top-flight club and is still just 25. After a season of adapting to Scottish football he was excellent last season which led to surprise links to the Premier League. He hasn’t been as dominant or as consistent this campaign but he could be viewed as a low-risk option as a squad player for teams in European competition, Aberdeen, Hearts and likely Hibs.

Max Johnston

When Motherwell revealed their retained list, Johnston was filed under the ‘Players out of contract – negotiations with a number of players are still taking place’ category. It is widely assumed the teenager will be departing after a breakthrough season which saw him win the SFWA Young Player of the Year. There are strong reports he could be the latest Scottish star to move abroad, something his dad Allan Johnston did during his career when he left Hearts for French side Rennes. The destination will be intriguing should he depart which may prove more beneficial than going to Burnley as has been suggested.

Scott Arfield

Just about every single Premiership club outside of Celtic and Rangers are likely on alert. The midfielder is far from a low-risk signing despite the fact he will be 35 later this year. After all, there are not many players with his experience in the Premier League and for one of Scotland's biggest clubs that are accessible. As an attacking midfielder he would bring a steady stream of goals, while his knowledge of the game, work rate and excellent attitude make him an option slightly deeper. A no brainer for most Premiership clubs.

David Wotherspoon

There has been a period of mourning in Perth after it was confirmed the playmaker would be departing. The 33-year-old is a living St Johnstone legend and arguably the greatest player in the club’s history. A local boy and St Johnstone fan, he not only played more than 350 games for Saints, helping them qualify for Europe regularly, but he won three trophies with the club – his club. Wotherspoon was at the peak of his powers during seasons 2019/20 and 2020/21. This past campaign was disrupted by injury but he still managed to play at the World Cup. Versatile and technically excellent, he’s still capable at Premiership level and could provide a creative spark to someone like St Mirren or Motherwell.

Curtis Main