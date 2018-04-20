7 exciting jobs for football fans in Scotland

Making a living as a professional footballer may be an unattainable dream for most of us, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a career in football. Take a look at these seven job vacancies in the Scottish game.

Academy Goalkeeper Coach, Motherwell Football Club

Fancy training the next Trevor Carson?

Motherwell are seeking a goalkeeper coach to join their academy setup. Successful candidates will have a goalkeeping level 2 qualification and have a desire to be an ambassador for the club in public.

Apply here: motherwellfc.co.uk

Lead Scout, Aberdeen Football Club

If you think you could unearth a Scott Mckenna or Scott Wright then this job may be for you.

Aberdeen Football Club require a scout who can scour the Aberdeen region for young footballing talent. Knowledge of local junior football clubs and an experience of previously working in football are essential for the role.

Apply here: afc.co.uk

Academy Administrator, Rangers Football Club

Rangers are seeking an administrator to offer support to the Rangers Academy, based in Milngavie. As well as taking care of day-to-day administration, candidates will liaise with tournament providers and organise transport for academy players to and from competitive events.

Apply here: rangers.co.uk

Scout, St. Mirren Football Club

The newly promoted Buddies are seeking scouts to enjoy their renowned academy recruitment team.

The club are looking for keen-eyed scouts with an expertise in the Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire and Ayrshire areas.

Apply here: stmirren-youthacademy.net

Application developer, Scottish Football Association

The SFA are recruiting an application developer to assist in the maintenance and improvement of their IT applications.

Prospective candidates should hold a degree in IT, possess a high attention to detail and have a friendly and approachable demeanour. If successful in applying, employees will receive a competitive salary and benefits.

Apply here: scottishfa.co.uk

Futsal Coach, Joga Futsal Academy

Posses silky skills? Pass them onto a younger generation and become a futsal coach with the Joga Futsal Academy. Previous experience in youth development is desirable, as is a knowledge and passion for developing the emerging sport.

Apply here: sportscotland.org.uk

Video Producer, Youth Football Scotland

Youth Football Scotland are seeking conscientious 16-19 year olds to join their video production teams across the country. The vacancy offers a unique opportunity for young talent to have their work exhibited on a national website.

Apply here: youthfootballscotland.co.uk

