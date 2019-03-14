Home of the Binos from 1946-1993. Sold to, and rented from the Council in the early 80s. Demolished for housing in 1993 as Stirling moved to Forthbank

44 pictures showing Scotland's lost and forgotten football grounds

A look at 13 lost Scottish football grounds, from Annfield to Shawfield, told through archive pictures

Some have been replaced by housing developments, others by supermarkets - but some linger on, reclaimed by nature or left to the elements. Crumbling terraces, rusting barriers or a solitary turnstile are all that remain in some cases. From Rutherglen to Falkirk via Edinburgh and Hamilton, here are 13 of Scotland's lost football stadiums

Bayview was home to East Fife from their formation in 1903 until 1998

1. Bayview Park, former home of East Fife

The ground's record attendance of 22,515 came against Raith Rovers in 1948 - ten years after the Fifers' Scottish Cup win

2. Bayview, former home of East Fife

The 1970s saw the fortunes of the club and the stadium decline. The ground was sold to developers and is now a housing estate

3. Bayview, former home of East Fife

Dumbarton had played there since 1879, sharing the first Scottish League Championship with Rangers before becoming outright champions the next season

4. Boghead, former home of Dumbarton

