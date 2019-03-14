44 pictures showing Scotland's lost and forgotten football grounds

Some have been replaced by housing developments, others by supermarkets - but some linger on, reclaimed by nature or left to the elements. Crumbling terraces, rusting barriers or a solitary turnstile are all that remain in some cases. From Rutherglen to Falkirk via Edinburgh and Hamilton, here are 13 of Scotland's lost football stadiums

1. Bayview Park, former home of East Fife Bayview was home to East Fife from their formation in 1903 until 1998

2. Bayview, former home of East Fife The ground's record attendance of 22,515 came against Raith Rovers in 1948 - ten years after the Fifers' Scottish Cup win

3. Bayview, former home of East Fife The 1970s saw the fortunes of the club and the stadium decline. The ground was sold to developers and is now a housing estate

4. Boghead, former home of Dumbarton Dumbarton had played there since 1879, sharing the first Scottish League Championship with Rangers before becoming outright champions the next season

