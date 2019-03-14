44 pictures showing Scotland's lost and forgotten football grounds
A look at 13 lost Scottish football grounds, from Annfield to Shawfield, told through archive pictures
Some have been replaced by housing developments, others by supermarkets - but some linger on, reclaimed by nature or left to the elements. Crumbling terraces, rusting barriers or a solitary turnstile are all that remain in some cases. From Rutherglen to Falkirk via Edinburgh and Hamilton, here are 13 of Scotland's lost football stadiums
1. Bayview Park, former home of East Fife
Bayview was home to East Fife from their formation in 1903 until 1998