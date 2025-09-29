33-times capped Scotland star who commanded £23m in transfer fees announces retirement

Former Hibs, Sunderland and Dundee United striker quits playing

Former Scotland international Steven Fletcher has announced his retirement at the age of 38.

Fletcher started his career at Hibs before representing Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and most recently Wrexham.

The striker commanded £23million in transfer fees across his career with his biggest single transaction coming in 2012 when he transferred from Wolves to Sunderland for £12m.

Steven Fletcher in action for Scotland against Israel at Hampden in November 2018. | SNS Group

Following his departure from the Welsh club at the end of his contract in the summer, Fletcher had been linked with a return to Easter Road.

Fletcher, who won 33 caps for Scotland and scored 10 goals for his country, wrote on Instagram: “After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football.

“It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter.

“When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude. From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget.

“I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way, your passion and backing meant the world.

“Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career.

“To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever.