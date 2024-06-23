Scotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against HungaryScotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against Hungary
21 pictures of Tartan Army invasion of Stuttgart as excitement mounts ahead of crunch Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 match

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
Excitement is mounting in Stuttgart

The Tartan Army has invaded Stuttgart ahead of Scotland’s crunch final group match in Euro 2024.

The Scots take on Hungary in a bid to reach the knockout stage of the competition for the first time.

These fans bumped into Scotland legend Alex McLeish

1. Tartan Army

These fans bumped into Scotland legend Alex McLeishPhoto: contributed

Scotland fans around the Schlossplatz area of Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against Hungary

2. Tartan Army

Scotland fans around the Schlossplatz area of Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against HungaryPhoto: Andrew Milligan

Scotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against Hungary

3. Tartan Army

Scotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against HungaryPhoto: Bradley Collyer

Scotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against Hungary

4. Tartan Army

Scotland fans in Stuttgart ahead of their Euro 2024 group A game against HungaryPhoto: Bradley Collyer

