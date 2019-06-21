2019/20 Scottish Championship fixtures: Arbroath host Queen of the South, Dundee travel to Dunfermline and Dundee United v Inverness on opening day

Championship newcomers Arbroath will host Queen of the South while relegated Dundee travel to Dunfermline on the opening day of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Championship.
The first Dundee league derby since May 2016 is fixed for Tannadice on August 31, while the Dark Blues welcome their neighbours to Dens Park on November 9.
The other two meetings are scheduled for December 28 at Tannadice, and April 25 at Dens.
First five fixtures:
Alloa Athletic
Partick (H)
Morton (A)
Arbroath (H)
Queen of the South (A)
Dundee (A)
Arbroath
Queen of the South (H)
Inverness CT (A)
Alloa (A)
Dunfermline (H)
Partick (H)
Ayr United
Morton (H)
Dundee (A)
Queen of the South (H)
Partick (A)
Dundee United (H)
Dundee
Dunfermline (A)
Ayr (H)
Inverness (H)
Dundee United (A)
Alloa (H)
Dundee United
Inverness (H)
Partick (A)
Dunfermline (A)
Dundee (H)
Ayr (A)
Dunfermline
Dundee (H)
Queen of the South (A)
Dundee United (H)
Arbroath (A)
Inverness (H)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Dundee United (A)
Arbroath (H)
Dundee (A)
Morton (H)
Dunfermline (A)
Morton
Ayr (A)
Alloa (H)
Partick (H)
Inverness (A)
Queen of the South (A)
Queen of the South
Arbroath (A)
Dunfermline (H)
Ayr (A)
Alloa (H)
Morton (H)
Partick Thistle
Alloa (A)
Dundee United (H)
Morton (A)
Ayr (H)
Arbroath (A)
For the full Scottish Championship fixture list click here>>>