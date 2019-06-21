2019/20 Scottish Championship fixtures: Arbroath host Queen of the South, Dundee travel to Dunfermline and Dundee United v Inverness on opening day

Championship newcomers Arbroath will host Queen of the South while relegated Dundee travel to Dunfermline on the opening day of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Championship.

The first Dundee league derby since May 2016 is fixed for Tannadice on August 31, while the Dark Blues welcome their neighbours to Dens Park on November 9.

The other two meetings are scheduled for December 28 at Tannadice, and April 25 at Dens.

First five fixtures:

Alloa Athletic

Partick (H)

Morton (A)

Arbroath (H)

Queen of the South (A)

Dundee (A)

Arbroath

Queen of the South (H)

Inverness CT (A)

Alloa (A)

Dunfermline (H)

Partick (H)

Ayr United

Morton (H)

Dundee (A)

Queen of the South (H)

Partick (A)

Dundee United (H)

Dundee

Dunfermline (A)

Ayr (H)

Inverness (H)

Dundee United (A)

Alloa (H)

Dundee United

Inverness (H)

Partick (A)

Dunfermline (A)

Dundee (H)

Ayr (A)

Dunfermline

Dundee (H)

Queen of the South (A)

Dundee United (H)

Arbroath (A)

Inverness (H)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Dundee United (A)

Arbroath (H)

Dundee (A)

Morton (H)

Dunfermline (A)

Morton

Ayr (A)

Alloa (H)

Partick (H)

Inverness (A)

Queen of the South (A)

Queen of the South

Arbroath (A)

Dunfermline (H)

Ayr (A)

Alloa (H)

Morton (H)

Partick Thistle

Alloa (A)

Dundee United (H)

Morton (A)

Ayr (H)

Arbroath (A)

