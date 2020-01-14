200-goal Scottish striker submits shock transfer request

Rory McAllister, left, in action for Peterhead. Picture: SNS
Rory McAllister, left, in action for Peterhead. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Peterhead have agreed to sell club captain Rory McAllister to League 2 title chasers Cove Rangers after the 32-year-old submitted a transfer request.

McAllister told long-serving Blue Toon manager Jim McInally that he wanted a new challenge. The striker scored more than 200 goals during eight years at the club.

The former Inverness  Caledonian Thistle and  Brechin City centre-forward had 18 months left on his  contract with Peterhead and was advised that a transfer  fee would be required for  his services.

Cove Rangers contacted Peterhead yesterday and a five-figure deal was agreed, with McAllister expected to sign for Paul Hartley’s league leaders today.