200-goal Scottish striker submits shock transfer request

Peterhead have agreed to sell club captain Rory McAllister to League 2 title chasers Cove Rangers after the 32-year-old submitted a transfer request.

McAllister told long-serving Blue Toon manager Jim McInally that he wanted a new challenge. The striker scored more than 200 goals during eight years at the club.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Brechin City centre-forward had 18 months left on his contract with Peterhead and was advised that a transfer fee would be required for his services.

Cove Rangers contacted Peterhead yesterday and a five-figure deal was agreed, with McAllister expected to sign for Paul Hartley’s league leaders today.