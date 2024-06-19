16 incredible images of Scotland fans and the Tartan Army in Cologne for Euro 2024

It’s the day where Scotland’s dreams of getting through the group stages of Euro 2024 will either take flight, or fall down.
There’s no one who has the hope and spirit of the Tartan Army, and thousands of fans have descended on Cologne ready for tonight’s match.
Scotland will face Switzerland in the second game of their Euro campaign, after losing 5-1 to Germany on Friday night in the competition’s opening game.
