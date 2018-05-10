10 of the best bars for watching the World Cup in Edinburgh

While you sadly won’t be able to cheer on the homeside, you will be able to choose from some great venues to watch the teams that did make it to this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Edinburgh has a fantastic selection of atmospheric pubs screening the tournament, with everything from massive screens to themed drinks and snacks, writes Steph Abbot.

The Three Sisters

A list of Edinburgh’s top sports bars wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the titan that is The Three Sisters.

With a massive outdoor screen, bar and lots of seats, this venue makes a great place to watch the beautiful game.

Peckish fans can also enjoy a woodfired pizza or grab a burger from one of the courtyard’s food stalls.

Visit: 139 Cowgate - thethreesistersbar.co.uk



McSorleys

A regular host of live music and sport, this Irish bar also offers plenty of craic and another great spot to watch a few games this summer.

With four 20 foot high cinema screens dotted throughout the bar, you are sure not to miss a moment.

There are also burgers, pizzas and even mac and cheese spring rolls for hungry spectators.

Visit: 14 Forrest Road - mcsorleysbar.com



Belushi’s

Kick off your World Cup in style by heading to Belushi’s for their Grand Opening party which promises to be the biggest in the city.

You’ll be able to watch the Russia versus Saudi Arabia game live from Moscow on 14 June, and quench your thirst with one of the bar's international beers or spirits.

Ticket holders for this event will have a guaranteed seat with dedicated table service.

Visit: 9-13 Market Street - belushis.com



The Pear Tree

A firm favourite during Festival season, this bar’s massive beer garden will show World Cup games live throughout the competition.

While it’s not technically a sports bar, The Pear Tree has a huge outdoor screen, making it a nice little spot to watch the football while kicking back with your drink of choice and one of their tasty chilli dogs.

Visit: 38 West Nicholson Street - peartreeedinburgh.co.uk



The Golf Tavern

Established in 1456, The Golf Tavern is one of the oldest pubs in the country.

While the walls are covered in golfing memorabilia and old fashioned knick-knacks, come 14 June, this place will switch its focus to football as the first teams take to the pitch.

Booths can be reserved, and there are plenty of comfy couches on offer too.

Visit: 30-31 Wrights House - golftavern.co.uk



Footlights Bar and Grill

With two large projector screens and seven additional TV screens, you can definitely get your fill of the football this summer at Footlights.

If you’re feeling glum about our team not making the cut, you could indulge in their Scottish Pride burger, topped with haggis and bacon, and washed down with any one of the bar's international beers or whiskies.

Visit: 7 Spittal Street - footlightsbar.co.uk



Finnegans Wake

This lively Irish bar has a great atmosphere and is a good choice for fans who like both football and live music.

There are multiple screens to watch the game on, but this place gets busy quickly at the weekends so it’s best to head along early to bag yourself a seat.

Visit: 9B Victoria Street - finnegans-wake.co.uk



Shandwick’s

Another popular choice for sports fans all year round, you can secure a table for you and your friends at Shandwick's by booking online. You can even pre-order your preferred drinks packages ahead of time.

Thirsty groups can choose from a range of pick and mix drink buckets which include craft beers, lagers and ciders.

Visit: 4 South Charlotte Street - theshandwicksedinburgh.co.uk



Beer and Skittles

Having recently undergone a big refurbishment, this pub promises lots of tasty new dishes and drinks, as well as four massive widescreen 4K TVs which will be showing all the games from the World Cup.

The large beer garden also has plenty of seating and some brand new pool tables, if you fancy a break of the footie.

Visit: 14 Picardy Place - beerandskittlesbar.co.uk



The Amber Rose

Fans keen to head to this pub for their football fill are encouraged to book a table ahead of time, as this Rose Street haunt fills up fast.

With classic pub grub, reasonably priced drinks (including party bowls for sharing with friends) and multiple big screens, you might be here long after the final whistle.

Visit: 22- 26 Castle Street - greatukpubs.co.uk/theamberroseedinburgh