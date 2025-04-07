Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods to design new Augusta course

‘The Loop at The Patch’ has been hailed as a big boost for Georgia city

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has been commissioned by Augusta National Golf Club to design a new nine-hole par-3 course in the Georgia city.

The facility will be built by the 15-time major winner’s course design company, TGR Design, as part of a renovation of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as ‘The Patch’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the creation of what will be called ‘The Loop at The Patch’, Augusta National and Woods’ non-profit TGR Foundation will construct a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta.

Tiger Woods speaks to Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, prior to the 2023 Masters | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

It will provide opportunities for young local people to prepare for their future and the double announcement has been hailed as delivering a big boost for the city.

“Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

Woods, who is not playing in this week’s event after undergoing surgery last month for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, expressed his excitement about the project via a video message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special,” said the former world No 1.