Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods to design new Augusta course
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has been commissioned by Augusta National Golf Club to design a new nine-hole par-3 course in the Georgia city.
The facility will be built by the 15-time major winner’s course design company, TGR Design, as part of a renovation of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as ‘The Patch’.
In addition to the creation of what will be called ‘The Loop at The Patch’, Augusta National and Woods’ non-profit TGR Foundation will construct a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta.
It will provide opportunities for young local people to prepare for their future and the double announcement has been hailed as delivering a big boost for the city.
“Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.
Woods, who is not playing in this week’s event after undergoing surgery last month for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, expressed his excitement about the project via a video message.
“Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special,” said the former world No 1.
“My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta.”
