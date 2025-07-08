First images released of stunning new Scottish golf course

Old Petty at Cabot Highlands opens for preview play at the beginning of August

First images have been released by owners Cabot of Old Petty, the new Tom Doak-designed course at Cabot Highlands near Inverness.

Located adjacent to the historic Old Petty Church and enjoying views of the 400-year-old Castle Stuart from 13 of its 18 holes, the course is set to open for preview play from 1 August to 30 September.

The new Old Petty course at Cabot Highlands will soon open for preview play | Contributed

Old Petty has been routed to embrace the natural drama of the land, with opening and closing holes that criss-cross fairways near the clubhouse and key features like a short par-3 17th hole, dramatic coastline vistas on the 10th, and a return to the Moray Firth on the 14th.

“We are so excited to be sharing this first glimpse of Old Petty,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot.

“From the outset, our vision has been to honour the land and its rich history while crafting an unforgettable golf experience that adds to the reputation of Castle Stuart.

Tom Doak has designed the new Cabot Highlands course in association with Clyde Johnson | Contributed

“Old Petty is a course that will surprise, challenge and inspire, true to the spirit of the Highlands.”

Cabot Highlands will offer a walking-only playing experience on Old Petty during the preview window, with tee times available in collaboration with bookings made on the Castle Stuart course at Cabot Highlands.

Preview green fees are priced at £190, with the Castle Stuart course priced at £330.