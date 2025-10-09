'Fantastic addition': Major golf-fitting firm to open new base in Scotland

Respected golf-fitter Scott Gourlay to open two state-of-the-art studios at The R&A centre

One of the most-respected golf-fitting companies in Europe is opening a new facility at The R&A-operated Golf It! centre in Glasgow.

Scott Gourlay Golf Technology (SGGT) will have two state-of-the-art fitting studios where golfers can see their ball flight using premium balls hit outside using Trackman.

Founder Scott Gourlay is delighted to see his vision for tour fitting expand to a second location in Scotland, with the SGGT workshop located next to Swanston Golf Club on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

“Building on the incredible success of our Chesterfield opening last year, we’re proud to bring SGGT to the very heart of golf’s heritage,” said Gourlay, who was the PGA professional at Craigmillar Park for 14 years before deciding to concentrate on his club-fitting business.

“The R&A’s Golf It! is more than just a facility. It’s a bold vision for the future of the game, inspiring players of all ages and abilities to fall in love with golf. We’re honoured to be part of this exciting journey at such a world-class venue.”

Golf It! opened in August 2023 and The R&A’s bid to use it to transform lives through golf is being backed at the community facility by the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

﻿“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome SGGT to Golf It!” said the facility’s head, Alyson McKechin. “From the very beginning, our aim has been to create a space where golfers of all ages and abilities feel inspired to play, improve, and enjoy the game.

Aaron Ellis will head up new fitting centre

“Having SGGT here, with their reputation for independent tour-level fitting and their passion for helping golfers get the very best from their equipment, is a fantastic addition to what we offer.

“Their team’s expertise, combined with our state-of-the-art facilities, means golfers in Glasgow now have access to a truly unique experience, whether they’re just starting their journey or looking to fine-tune every detail of their game.’’