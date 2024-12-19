Fans offered ticket saving for Bob MacIntyre's Genesis Scottish Open title defence

Defending champion is first played confirmed for Rolex Series event in East Lothian

Golf fans are being offered early-bird ticket savings to see Bob MacIntyre’s title defence in next year’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

In what for many was the best moment in Scottish sport in 2024, the Oban man raised a mighty roar as he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the final green at The Renaissance Club to become the first home winner in the event since 1999.

The Rolex Series tournament is returning to the same venue next July and, though it was a certainty he’d been defending his title, MacIntyre has become the first player to be announced in the field.

“It was special to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time last season and I’m really excited to defend my title next year,” said the left-hander, who also won the RBC Canadian Open this year.

Bob MacIntyre shows off the Genesis Scottish Open trophy with dad Dougie and mum Carol after his win at The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“The home support is always unbelievable. The crowds are playing every shot with you, they live those moments as well, so to win this tournament, it was truly special and I’ll have memories from that day for a lifetime.”

The field for the 2024 edition featured six of the top ten and 13 of the top 20 players in the world, including major winners Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The event benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government and VisitScotland, retaining its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

Early Bird General Admission tickets present a saving of up to £45 on final General Admission prices, plus tickets for the 18th Grandstand are available to purchase for just £20 on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to see a star-studded field tee it up in East Lothian next summer, with limited availability across all categories.

General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA.

Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including reserved bar and viewing area, preferential parking and meal vouchers can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS.