Exciting new golf bursary teed up in Scotland
A first for golfers with disability has been teed up in Scotland following the launch of a new bursary.
The ground-breaking initiative has been made possible through Scottish Golf in collaboration with the Scottish Golf Charitable Trust (the SGCT).
The principal aim of the bursary is to enhance the experience of golfers with disabilities who have ambitions to compete at golf championships.
This will be made possible by providing financial assistance to cover the expenses incurred in competing in domestic and/or international disability golf events.
Successful applicants of the new Individual Development Bursary will receive up to a maximum value of £700 per person.
“As a national governing body, our purpose is to promote, develop and govern golf for all generations and without barriers,” said Alan Oliver, Scottish Golf's Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager.
“By breaking down the financial barrier for golfers with a disability to compete on a national and international level, we are taking those important steps to fulfill that purpose.
“We're committed to increasing inclusive practices at all levels of the sport in Scotland, and strongly encourage eligible golfers to apply and take advantage of the opportunities this bursary can offer in the season ahead.'
The launch of the new bursary forms part of Scottish Golf's ongoing development and investment in disability golf pathways in Scotland.
'At Scottish Golf, we recognise that players face considerable costs both in preparing and competing in national and international championship events,” added Head of Performance & Pathways Clare Queen.
“This bursary aims to alleviate some of the financial strain on players, supporting them with the cost of travel, accommodation and entry fees to Disability Championship events, as well as supporting them to fund some of the coaching costs involved in preparing for these tournaments.
“We want to cultivate and support performance talent within disability golf in Scotland. Building on the foundations of our inaugural Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability Championship in 2024, this bursary offers an additional gateway for more talented golfers to access elite amateur events and reflects our growing support for inclusion in our Performance pathway.”
The window for applications is now open and will close on 17 March. All applicants will be notified of Scottish Golf's funding decision by 31 March.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.