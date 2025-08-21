Ewen Ferguson still 'bothered' by Belgium and goes back to 'basics' in British Masters

Scot hoping for big finish to DP World Tour season after feeling his year so far has been ‘poor’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewen Ferguson reckons he’s still “bothered” and “annoyed” by letting a fourth DP World Tour title slip from his grasp three months ago while he’s gone back to “basics” in an attempt to stop running out of steam at the end of his rounds after missing four cuts in a row.

Ferguson also believes his season has been “poor” despite sitting 41st in the Race to Dubai, but it was more like it from the Bearsden man as he opened the ‘Back 9’ with an encouraging effort in the first round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewen Ferguson tees off on the 13th hole during day one of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Helped by holing a ten-footer for a par after starting at the iconic tenth hole on the Brabazon Course, Ferguson carded a four-under-par 68, which was illuminated by an eagle-3 at the third, to sit handily-placed in the $3.5 million tournament.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said in reply to being asked if he’d have settled for that heading out even though he had been leading on his own on five under with four holes to play and then, following a bogey at the par-4 sixth, getting back to that mark with a birdie from close range at the short seventh before missing a short par putt at the ninth.

The 29-year-old, who won twice in his rookie season on the main tour three years ago before adding a third victory in the BMW International Open last summer, took a three-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open in Belgium back in May.

He was still in the driving seat playing the last at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp but, from 121 yards, flew the green with his second shot from the semi-rough and then saw a 12-footer for the victory agonisingly spin out of the hole before losing to Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan in a play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, I feel like it has been a poor year for me,” he said. “I feel like Belgium took a lot out of me and took a lot out of my confidence and the way I kind of view myself in terms of getting it done. That really still affects me. It still bothers me and annoys me a lot, just the way it went down was pretty annoying.

“I still feel a bit disheartened by it and need to pick myself up and get back on the horse and get going with a feeling of positivity. I think if that putt had dropped on 18 in Belgium, I would be having a great year.

“My ranking position is okay and I’ve had a couple of good results, but I don’t feel I have been right on it with my game. I just don’t feel I have been consistently good enough for what I want for myself.”

Ewen Ferguson speaks with fellow Scot Calum Hill during their round together in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It was certainly sore for Ferguson to miss the cut by a shot in the Genesis Scottish Open then again on home soil in the recent Nexo Championship, especially after he’d burst out of the blocks with three straight birdies in that more recent event at Trump International Golf Links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now it’s in my head a little bit and it’s about getting dialled in,” he said. “Trying to eat on the course at the right times, for instance, because I have maybe not been focused enough at the end of rounds.

‘When it goes bad, I can get a bit flat and not eat’

“I’m quite a jolly person when it is going well but, when it goes bad, I can get a bit flat and not eat or do things correctly. It’s amazing that you are always having to go back to some of the basic things.

“I feel my game is there or thereabouts and my work and desire is as great as ever. I just need to wait for it to turn - that’s all you can do.”