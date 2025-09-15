Scot delighted to see hard work pay off and now has sights set on fourth DP World Tour title triumph

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewen Ferguson is quietly confident that he can land a fourth DP World Tour win before the end of the season after his strong showing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 29-year-old finished joint-fifth behind Swede Alex Noren in the Rolex Series event after making four birdies in the space of five holes on the back nine in the final round before seeing his title hopes ended by a bogey to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the third time this year that Ferguson had been in the mix on the last day, having been in the final group in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic before losing out in a play-off in the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Ewen Ferguson pictured during his strong performance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“Yeah, I’m just hoping that I can keep this form going as I have been working so hard on my game, even though I’ve not been getting results,” the Bearsden man told The Scotsman after his welcome upturn in fortune in the DP World Tour’s flagship event.

“At times, I’ve felt like breaking down. But, when you look back and dissect it, it’s a shot here and there that’s led to a triple bogey or something and, mentally, I’ve fallen away. I started this week with two bogeys, so this was a lot better.”

Ferguson jumped 16 spots to sit 37th in the Race to Dubai Rankings heading into this week’s FedEx Open de France, which is being held at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche on this occasion as opposed to Le Golf National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Usually I’m strong when I’m in contention’

“I’m sad that next week isn’t at Le Golf National,” said Ferguson of having shared the lead heading into the final round at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue two years ago before finishing joint-tenth, “but I am looking forward to this venue as well.

“Then it’s the Dunhill Links and I love the Open de Espana course in Madrid, which suits a fade. I’ll just keep doing what I am doing and hopefully give myself another chance. Usually when I’m up there, I’m good, though the last today was a bit of a s***show. Usually I’m strong when I’m in contention and I just need to get myself in that position.”

Ewen Ferguson now has Englishman Oliver Briggs on his bag after ending a winning partnerrship with fellow Scot Stephen Neilson | Kate McShane/Getty Images

Ferguson has a new caddie on his bag, with Englishman Oliver Briggs having taken over the role from Scot Stephen Neilson, who was at his side for wins in both the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and ISPS Handa Invitational in 2022 then the BMW International Open as well last year