Ewen Ferguson back chasing titles after spell of being close to 'breaking down'
Ewen Ferguson is quietly confident that he can land a fourth DP World Tour win before the end of the season after his strong showing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The 29-year-old finished joint-fifth behind Swede Alex Noren in the Rolex Series event after making four birdies in the space of five holes on the back nine in the final round before seeing his title hopes ended by a bogey to finish.
It was the third time this year that Ferguson had been in the mix on the last day, having been in the final group in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic before losing out in a play-off in the Soudal Open in Belgium.
“Yeah, I’m just hoping that I can keep this form going as I have been working so hard on my game, even though I’ve not been getting results,” the Bearsden man told The Scotsman after his welcome upturn in fortune in the DP World Tour’s flagship event.
“At times, I’ve felt like breaking down. But, when you look back and dissect it, it’s a shot here and there that’s led to a triple bogey or something and, mentally, I’ve fallen away. I started this week with two bogeys, so this was a lot better.”
Ferguson jumped 16 spots to sit 37th in the Race to Dubai Rankings heading into this week’s FedEx Open de France, which is being held at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche on this occasion as opposed to Le Golf National.
‘Usually I’m strong when I’m in contention’
“I’m sad that next week isn’t at Le Golf National,” said Ferguson of having shared the lead heading into the final round at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue two years ago before finishing joint-tenth, “but I am looking forward to this venue as well.
“Then it’s the Dunhill Links and I love the Open de Espana course in Madrid, which suits a fade. I’ll just keep doing what I am doing and hopefully give myself another chance. Usually when I’m up there, I’m good, though the last today was a bit of a s***show. Usually I’m strong when I’m in contention and I just need to get myself in that position.”
Ferguson has a new caddie on his bag, with Englishman Oliver Briggs having taken over the role from Scot Stephen Neilson, who was at his side for wins in both the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and ISPS Handa Invitational in 2022 then the BMW International Open as well last year
“You know, no real reason,” he said of the change. “Just felt it had run its course. The psychologist I work with told me about Ollie, who worked for Yannick Paul, and when I spoke to him, we had a good understanding of what we wanted to get out of each other and not just on the course but on the range as well.”
