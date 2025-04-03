'Everyone wins' - verdict on new state-of-the-art golf practice facility in Scotland

Stephen Gallacher says Dumfries & County set up could be ‘template’ in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new state-of-the-art practice facility in Scotland has been hailed as being a game-changer in the bid to allow promising juniors to “evolve”.

The newly-opened facility at Dumfries & County Golf Club includes a four-bay range, four-hole academy course and a short-game area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With James Erskine, the club professional as its driving force, the exciting project had been in the pipeline for “several years” and has been made possible by private sponsorship along with support from golfing giant Titleist.

Stephen Gallacher, far left, and James Erskine, far right, pictured with former Scottish Amateur champion Allan Thomson and Maggie and Tim Morrison of the Stanley Morrison Charitable Trust at the official opening of the new state-of-the-art practice facility at Dumfries & County Golf Club | Contributed

It was opened on behalf of the Stanley Morrison Charitable Trust by Stevie and Tim Morrison, with the occasion also being marked by a clinic from four-time DP World Tour winner Stephen Gallacher.

“The development has been a long time coming,” Erskine told The Scotsman. “Over the past seven years, my staff has delivered free coaching to over 4,000 juniors in the region.

“This facility came about because there were simply no resources to help junior golfers evolve and they are the bedrock of any club’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concept of this facility will help nurture young golfers and potential future members, with the added bonus of enhancing the experience for golfers of all levels - male and female, young and old - and providing our members with a much better, holistic membership experience. Everyone wins.”

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

It is hoped the facility will give local youngsters the chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Andrew Coltart and Liam Johnston. Coltart came through the ranks at Thornhill for going on to become a DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup player while Johnston, a multiple Challenge Tour champion, hails from Dumfries.