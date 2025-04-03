'Everyone wins' - verdict on new state-of-the-art golf practice facility in Scotland
A new state-of-the-art practice facility in Scotland has been hailed as being a game-changer in the bid to allow promising juniors to “evolve”.
The newly-opened facility at Dumfries & County Golf Club includes a four-bay range, four-hole academy course and a short-game area.
With James Erskine, the club professional as its driving force, the exciting project had been in the pipeline for “several years” and has been made possible by private sponsorship along with support from golfing giant Titleist.
It was opened on behalf of the Stanley Morrison Charitable Trust by Stevie and Tim Morrison, with the occasion also being marked by a clinic from four-time DP World Tour winner Stephen Gallacher.
“The development has been a long time coming,” Erskine told The Scotsman. “Over the past seven years, my staff has delivered free coaching to over 4,000 juniors in the region.
“This facility came about because there were simply no resources to help junior golfers evolve and they are the bedrock of any club’s future.
“The concept of this facility will help nurture young golfers and potential future members, with the added bonus of enhancing the experience for golfers of all levels - male and female, young and old - and providing our members with a much better, holistic membership experience. Everyone wins.”
It is hoped the facility will give local youngsters the chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Andrew Coltart and Liam Johnston. Coltart came through the ranks at Thornhill for going on to become a DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup player while Johnston, a multiple Challenge Tour champion, hails from Dumfries.
“What an amazing facility and, with a small four-hole course part of it, it’s a template that should/could be rolled out around the country,” said Gallacher, who, of course, does a great job himself encouraging juniors through the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.
