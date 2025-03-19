Event won by Nick Faldo in Scotland issues rallying call for entries

Spots available in Craigmillar Park Open, with only 40 or so submitting entries so far

Organisers of the Craigmillar Park Open, the traditional season-opening event on the Scottish amateur circuit, have made an appeal for more golfers to enter this year’s edition.

The Capital club had a total of 117 entries for last year’s event before it was cancelled for the first time in its history due to course conditions following a spell of bad weather.

That also led to the Battle Trophy, another early-season 72-holer at Crail Golfing Society in Fife, being called off as well last year.

This year’s Craigmillar Park Open is taking place on 12-13 April - Masters weekend - but the current entry figure is only around the 40 mark.

Craigmillar Park in Ednburgh stages the traditional season-opener on the domestic amateur calendar | Contributed

This is just under half of the planned final field of 76 players, leading the club to send out an email to all those who had entered 12 months ago.

Scottish Order of Merit points are up for grabs in the event as well as World Amateur Golf Ranking points, with the winner picking up £500 in Scottish Golf vouchers.

“With fewer entrants, any ballot of higher handicap golfers to bring numbers down to 76 will have a better chance of success than in previous years,” said the club’s PGA pro, Alan Wright.

Nick Faldo turned professional shortly after he landed the title in 1976 while other winners have included Ronnie Shade, Charlie Green, Lloyd Saltman, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren and Graeme Robertson.