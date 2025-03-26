European Tour Group's longest-serving executive to retire this summer

Keith Waters started out as a player before becoming one of golf’s best-known administrators

Keith Waters, one of the best-known figures in European golf, is set to become the latest high-profile executive to leave the game.

The 67-year-old, who is the European Tour Group’s longest serving executive, is to retire in July following the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

First as a player and then as an administrator, Waters has been involved with the Wentworth-based organisation for nearly 47 years.

Keith Waters is stepping down in the summer after a career with the European Tour Group spanning nearly five decades | Getty Images

“I feel extremely fortunate to have had such a wonderful life in such a great sport,” said Waters, who had competed as a player for 17 seasons before joining the European Tour Group in December 1995.

His initial role was as director of international policy before becoming the tour’s chief operating officer in 2007. Last July, he moved to a part time role as chief regulatory officer & Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) technical committee representative, remaining part of the executive leadership team in an advisory role.

“Firstly, as a player, I was lucky to play and travel with all those great players of the 1980s, such as Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer, who I used to share a room with,” said Waters. “I was then fortunate to have another great career working for the tour, particularly at a time when we expanded outside of Europe.

“My role was to develop new tournaments in new countries and it was a privilege to help the tour become truly global and establish our long-standing relationships around the world.

“I’ve met some wonderful people along the way and when I look back on all of it, I have been incredibly lucky. We have achieved so much across the last three decades and I am extremely proud to have played and then worked in a sport I love for nearly half a century.”

In addition to being part of the OWGR technical committee, Waters is the representative for the International Federations of PGA Tours on the OWGR Governing Board.

He is the only remaining board member from 2004, the year the proprietary interest and management of the ranking system established by IMG in 1986 was transferred to a new incorporated company, OWGR.

Guy Kinnings, the European Tour Group’s chief executive officer, said: “Keith has made an enormous contribution to the success and the evolution of the European Tour Group.

“Having begun his playing career in 1979, he has been part of all but the first seven of the tour’s seasons to date following the tour’s formation in 1972 and he has played an instrumental role in some of the most formative and significant periods in our history.

“He has truly dedicated his career and working life to the tour and no-one is more experienced, and indeed no-one is more knowledgeable about Tour matters, than Keith.

“He is universally respected by players, partners and colleagues, and on behalf of everyone associated with the tour, I’d like to thank him for everything that he has done for our tour and for our sport. We wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement.”