Hello sports fans, how are your nerves? After what has felt like months, the Euros are finally upon us, with Scotland facing the hosts Germany TONIGHT in Munich.

Just last year, Steve Clarke’s men would be feeling a lot more confident, with the German team struggling for form, losing support among the public, and questions being asked about the manager.

However, after beating France away, Julian Nagelsmann’s side are looking a lot more dangerous, and considered to be one of the favourites alongside France, Portugal, and some other team from the UK I can’t remember.

Despite that, the Tartan Army has arrived in force, with around 200,000 supporters in Munich, despite only being allocated 10,000 tickets. Given this is Scotland’s first tournament outside the UK since the 1998 World Cup in France, the excitement is understandably palpable.

One of those who made the trip is the First Minister John Swinney has praised the “phenomenal” atmosphere.

Attending meetings before the big game, he said: “The journey here was just great, mixing with all the Scotland fans that were coming. The Tartan Army has been on great form – you can hear them behind me. “It’s just been such a lively, vibrant atmosphere and I can’t wait for the game tonight.”

The First Minister will be in the stadium for the game and met members of the Bavarian Government and energy companies early on Friday.

He was also pictured with his party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn – who had to scale back plans to be in Germany for at least the three group stage games – and his Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.

Other super fans in attendance include Craig Ferguson, who arrived in a guard of honour yesterday after a more than 1,000 mile trek on foot from Hampden Park.

The 20-year-old raised £50,000 for charity, and presumably is currently Google translating blisters and trying to source plasters or comfy socks from the thousands in attendance.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Munich, or watching at home, do get in touch with score predictions, your mood, and just how excited you are to see Scotland absolutely batter Germany.