Recap: Germany score five but ten-man Scotland nab consolation
Germany 5-1 Scotland
Florian Wirtz, 10
Jamal Musiala, 19
Kai Havertz (Pen), 46
Niclas Fullkrug, 68
Antonio Rudiger O.G, 87
Emre Can, 93
Scotland face Germany to kick off the Euros
Good afternoon
Hello sports fans, how are your nerves? After what has felt like months, the Euros are finally upon us, with Scotland facing the hosts Germany TONIGHT in Munich.
Just last year, Steve Clarke’s men would be feeling a lot more confident, with the German team struggling for form, losing support among the public, and questions being asked about the manager.
However, after beating France away, Julian Nagelsmann’s side are looking a lot more dangerous, and considered to be one of the favourites alongside France, Portugal, and some other team from the UK I can’t remember.
Despite that, the Tartan Army has arrived in force, with around 200,000 supporters in Munich, despite only being allocated 10,000 tickets. Given this is Scotland’s first tournament outside the UK since the 1998 World Cup in France, the excitement is understandably palpable.
One of those who made the trip is the First Minister John Swinney has praised the “phenomenal” atmosphere.
Attending meetings before the big game, he said: “The journey here was just great, mixing with all the Scotland fans that were coming. The Tartan Army has been on great form – you can hear them behind me. “It’s just been such a lively, vibrant atmosphere and I can’t wait for the game tonight.”
The First Minister will be in the stadium for the game and met members of the Bavarian Government and energy companies early on Friday.
He was also pictured with his party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn – who had to scale back plans to be in Germany for at least the three group stage games – and his Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.
Other super fans in attendance include Craig Ferguson, who arrived in a guard of honour yesterday after a more than 1,000 mile trek on foot from Hampden Park.
The 20-year-old raised £50,000 for charity, and presumably is currently Google translating blisters and trying to source plasters or comfy socks from the thousands in attendance.
If you’re lucky enough to be in Munich, or watching at home, do get in touch with score predictions, your mood, and just how excited you are to see Scotland absolutely batter Germany.
Not long now, brace yourselves for glory.
Squad goals
One of the very few reasons why Scotland can’t go all the way is injuries, with several players not training earlier this week as a precaution.
However, looks like it’s time to clear space in the trophy cabinet after Steve Clarke said every one of the players in the squad were fit and “desperate” to feature in the game.
“The enormity of the opener, however, is a bit of a sideshow and hopefully we don’t get too involved in that,” he added.
“It’s a difficult game. One of the mantras I’ve always had is respect everyone and fear no one.
“We have respect for the host nation, we know they’re a good team but hopefully we can show everyone we’re a good team as well.”
Who are those players who could feature, I hear you ask? Well, if you’ve been living under a rock, or been distracted by the election, here’s the full squad of world beaters.
Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)
Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (free agent), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)
My personal player to watch is Lewis Morgan, who banged in nine goals in 16 games in the MLS this season for New York Red Bulls. Decent return that, let’s hope he’s brought some good deli food for the lads to enjoy at half-time.
I’d list the Germany squad, but when I googled it to check my screen just said “LOSERS” in big writing, will update you when I can.
Toni's got a new motor
Key to stopping the hosts tonight will be shutting down Toni Kroos, who is retiring at the end of the Euros.
Having just won his fifth champions league, he’s obviously quite good at football, and sets the tempo for Germany.
If Scotland can disrupt his passing, tonight could be very special indeed.
Predictions
Any thoughts on the score tonight? I’m going to jinx Germany, hopefully, and predict a 3-1 win for the hosts.
Less cautious is the First Minister, who’s gone for a 2-1 win to Scotland.
Surely a politician wouldn’t get something wrong?
Ooh matron
More from the gaffer, who has backed Scottish fans to behave, which is nice.
He said: "They're going to be behind us in every minute of every game and that's really important for us.
"We've had a little taste of it already at our base in. I'm sure there will be a few around in Munich tonight that we won't see. We hope they will enjoy themselves and behave themselves."
Ultras assemble
No analysis here, just lovely vibes from the ultras of St Joseph's Primary School, East Renfrewshire.
Let the record show
Not to be too negative, but Germany have quite a good record at competitions they’ve hosted. In 1974, they won the World Cup, at Euro 1988 they reached the semis, and they finished third at the 2006 World Cup.
Shame they’re getting battered by Scotland, then.
Fashion parade
I’m reliably informed as well as information about the actual match, people enjoy seeing politicians in football kit.
So here’s the SNP Westminster Leader and the First Minister dressed up for the big game. Aren’t they all grown up.
Vogue, vogue
If that wasn’t enough politicians at the game, here’s MSP Angus Robertson looking cute in a pair of lederhosen.
True story, I went dog walking with him once. They're labradoodles called Freyja and Marnie. You won’t get that sort of information on the BBC!
Gone to the dogs
I know what you’re thinking, Alex it’s really interesting that you once walked Angus’s dogs, but I’m not sure I believe you, and I can’t enjoy the game until you prove it.
Fine, here’s the whole gang during the Holyrood elections.
