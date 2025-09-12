Emotional Richie Ramsay chasing 'one last win' for daughter Olivia

Scot shrugs off run of missed cuts to put himself in contention in BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Ramsay believes he has “one more win” in his tank and teeing up a chance for that to be in the BMW PGA Championship in front of his biggest fan - daughter Olivia - left him feeling emotional at Wentworth.

After backing up an opening 66 with a second-round 69 for a nine-under-par total, the 42-year-old is in contention at the halfway stage in the $8 million Rolex Series event at the Surrey venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Ramsay in action during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club | Warren Little/Getty Images

It might be a surprise to some that Ramsay’s name is up near the top of this particular leaderboard, though more down to the fact he’s not a long-hitter than missing five cuts in a row coming into this week.

However, the Aberdonian has an impressive record here, having missed just four cuts in 16 previous appearances and recording two top-ten finishes, including a tie for sixth in 2019.

“I am exceptionally happy with the way I have played,” said Ramsay, who had moved to ten under after picking up shots at the fourth, fifth, 11th and 12th in his second circuit before repairing part of the damage from bogeys at the 13th and 15th with a closing birdie.

“This is our flagship tournament and there has been a bit of pressure on myself the last few weeks, when I’ve probably not been playing as well as I could have but, at the same time, a lot of good golf in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, you think about it and it plays on your mind. I am not going to lie. You do wake up and think about swings and putts and stuff when you are lying in bed at night, just like any good golfer.

“This week I’ve stayed patient and just tried to commit to my shots. It’s also a place I know well. I love coming here and I always feel like I have, not a point to prove, but a chance because of the way the course sets up.”

Ramsay’s most recent title triumph came in the 2022 Cazoo Classic at Hillside and, though having spoken for a spell about calling time on his career when hitting 40, he is now ready to keep taking on the young guns for a few more years.

Richie Ramsay has been delighted with his work so far in the $8m BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth | Warren Little/Getty Images

“Although it had maybe waned a bit over the last month or so, I believe that I have one more win in me,” he said. “I don’t know when that will come. Would I love it to come this week? Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel I am capable on the right course that I can compete, 100 per cent, and these last two days have reignited that belief. For me, that is brilliant because, due to the pressures in golf, you can sometimes get down a bit and you’ve got to remember to believe in yourself and you’ve got to be your biggest supporter - apart from my daughter, Olivia!

‘I know that this is not going to last forever’

“I’ve got a timeline. If I can be there mentally and stay competitive and the body is good, I will always play out here. I don’t know when I will hang up my clubs, but I just know that this is not going to last forever.